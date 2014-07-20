Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Serious Caucasian curly brunette woman resting on bed covered with terry bedspread with concentrated face holding book in hands reading wearing home pajamas in daytime. Soothing free time activity.
Bride's garter on the leg.
sexy woman doctor on the bed
sexy woman doctor on the bed
Young beautiful womanlying in comfortable bed and mask for sleep in the morning at cozy home. Self-isolation, stay home during quarantine, pandemic.
Beautiful young lovers couple laying together on bed moody and unhappy, sensual romance, passion and desire, home interior. Boyfriend and girlfriend in bedroom, failing relationships, lifestyle.
sexy female doctor sends an air kiss on a bed
Man dancer dance teacher stetching in gym fitness studio doing advanced bar stretch flexibility posture.

See more

751589209

See more

751589209

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124367505

Item ID: 2124367505

Serious Caucasian curly brunette woman resting on bed covered with terry bedspread with concentrated face holding book in hands reading wearing home pajamas in daytime. Soothing free time activity.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lia_Russy

Lia_Russy