Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Serious business guy in shirt isolated with laptop in hands on blue background and talking on the phone.
Surprised bearded man with laptop. Shocked man with computer. Bearded business man holds laptop. Handsome businessman holds laptop. Confident business expert. Businessman working with pc at office.
A young man of twenty years emotionally posing with a sign in his hands
Young businessman surprised data on the laptop
Businessman who has a shoulder pain.
Stylish, successful business man with a laptop
Shocked disappointed guy looks at tablet screen on white background. Bad news concept, free space
beard business man sign quiet person in laptop

See more

110149256

See more

110149256

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124299621

Item ID: 2124299621

Serious business guy in shirt isolated with laptop in hands on blue background and talking on the phone.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo