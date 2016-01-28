Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
serious boy in headphones and with a tablet, listens to music, lies in a purple bed. watching video
boy doesn't feel like making homework with hand under his head
Close up ,Female victim were assaulted ,stealth briefcase and militant aiming gun fired in abandoned building,hostages concept,dark toned,high contrast
Happy successful business child girl working in office and listening music in headphones
woman working in an office
tired woman manager in the office after a hard day's work
Handsome businessman unhappy with excessive work in the office
Little girl reads a magazine while sitting at the table. Knowledge and learning concept. The child learns something new.

See more

1857432913

See more

1857432913

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136650395

Item ID: 2136650395

serious boy in headphones and with a tablet, listens to music, lies in a purple bed. watching video

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jayakri

Jayakri