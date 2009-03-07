Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
From series "Less than 1000 calories". This and many other pictures were done to illustrate healthy meal with less than 1000 calories energy level.
Photo Formats
2108 × 1550 pixels • 7 × 5.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 735 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 368 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.