Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100650806
Serbian monastery in Ovcar and Kablar gorge
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientannunciationarchitecturebanjabeautifulblagovestenjeblueblue skybuiltcacakchristianitychurchconstructioncrosseuropegorgegreenheavenhistorichistorykablarlandscapemanastirmonasterymonkmonumentnatureoldorthodoxoutdoorovcarpozegareligionreligiousroofsacredserbiaserbianskystonesummertempletourismtravelvertical
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist