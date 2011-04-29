Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SERBIA, BELGRADE - APRIL 29, 2011: Former president of Serbia Boris Tadic speaks at the opening of Nebojsa tower. Nebojša tower is one of the remaining monuments of medieval Belgrade.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

84446449

Stock Photo ID: 84446449

SERBIA, BELGRADE - APRIL 29, 2011: Former president of Serbia Boris Tadic speaks at the opening of Nebojsa tower. Nebojša tower is one of the remaining monuments of medieval Belgrade.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

ToskanaINC

ToskanaINC

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.