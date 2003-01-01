Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sepia yellow silk fabric with sequins and yarns over the surface of the fabric. This abstract embroidered yellow ombre tulle embellished with sequins and yarns from a European designer
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133394081

Item ID: 2133394081

Sepia yellow silk fabric with sequins and yarns over the surface of the fabric. This abstract embroidered yellow ombre tulle embellished with sequins and yarns from a European designer

Formats

  • 4400 × 2790 pixels • 14.7 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 634 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko