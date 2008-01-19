Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SEPANG, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 25: Australian Casey Stoner of Ducati Marlboro Team pulling out of a corner during a wet finals at the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix October 25, 2009 in Sepang, Malaysia
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.