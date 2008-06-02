Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SEPANG, MALAYSIA - APRIL 5: Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2009 Formula 1 PETRONAS Malaysian Grand Prix April 5, 2009 in Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
Photo Formats
3100 × 2200 pixels • 10.3 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 710 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.