Image
SEPANG, MALAYSIA - APRIL 3: Mechanics prepare Sebastien Buemi's car of Scuderia Toro Rosso during practice session at Malaysian F1 Grand Prix April 3, 2009 at Sepang International Circuit in Sepang.
28332460

Stock Photo ID: 28332460

Photo Formats

  • 3680 × 2220 pixels • 12.3 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 603 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 302 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

AHMAD FAIZAL YAHYA

AHMAD FAIZAL YAHYA