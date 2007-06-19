Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SEPANG, MALAYSIA - APRIL 3: ING Renault's Fernando Alonso on the tracks at the 2009 F1 Petronas Malaysian Grand Prix April 3, 2009 in Sepang Malaysia. Alonso finished 11th on Sunday race day.
Photo Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.