Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SEPANG F1 CIRCUIT, MALAYSIA - APR 3 : HRT Formula One driver Karun Chandhok drives ahead of Red Bull driver Mark Webber of Australia during qualifying on April 3, 2010 in Sepang F1 circuit, Malaysia
Photo Formats
2750 × 1661 pixels • 9.2 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 604 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 302 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG