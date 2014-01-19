Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Sensual pinup brunette girl with her boobs covered by heart shaped pasties sitting in huge Valentine Day gift box
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
1633 × 2450 pixels • 5.4 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.