Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091528691
Senior woman standing at shelves in shoe store and choosing new footwear.
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
70-7570s75-80americanboutiquebuyingcaucasianchoicechoosingcommerceconsumerconsumerismcustomerdecisionselderlyeuropeanfashionfemalefrenchgrandmotherindoorinteriorladylookingmallmarketmaturepensionerpersonpurchaseretailretireerussiansaleseniorsenior adultsenior womanshoeshoe storeshopshoppingstandingstorevariationwoman
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist