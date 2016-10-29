Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
senior pretty woman screaming with hands up in the air, feeling furious, frustrated, stressed and upset
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6900 × 4336 pixels • 23 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 628 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG