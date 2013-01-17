Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Senior mature woman sitting on sofa at home while knitting and looking at her work in progress. Hobby, retirement, relax concept for elderly smiling female grandmother wearing glasses
spectacled grandmother binds cardigan
senior woman metering her blood pressure
senior woman with cane
spectacled old woman binds cardigan
Senior woman sitting in armchair
Portrait of beautiful senior woman in dress Queen,posing indoors
birthday celebration

See more

295997843

See more

295997843

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128172306

Item ID: 2128172306

Senior mature woman sitting on sofa at home while knitting and looking at her work in progress. Hobby, retirement, relax concept for elderly smiling female grandmother wearing glasses

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma