Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Senior man sitting in wheelchair in front of easel holding laptop looking at online tutorials to improve drawing technique. Retired artist looking for inspiration using portable computer.
Smiling senior businessman sitting at desk reading file in office
Portrait shot of bald handsome man in glasses looking with a smile into the camera and crossing his hands The blurred office with workers at computers background. Indoors
Focused aged bald businessman in eyeglasses and wristwatch browsing laptop and touching face while sitting at table with tablet in modern cafe
Happy Mature Businessman Sitting And Working In Office At Night
A fifty years old and emotional woman working in office with a laptop is very upset with the modern technology. She looks at the monitor with a confused face.
An elderly man reading news with the tablet on the desk at home. An old Asian man is searching for information on the Internet while sitting at a table.
Senior businessman sitting at a restaurant table, working on a laptop computer, analyzing and signing contracts and drinking coffee

See more

1680675265

See more

1680675265

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129282279

Item ID: 2129282279

Senior man sitting in wheelchair in front of easel holding laptop looking at online tutorials to improve drawing technique. Retired artist looking for inspiration using portable computer.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5448 × 3632 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio