Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Senior man carrying his wife on his shoulders laughing. Attractive crazy old senior couple
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5990 × 3990 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG