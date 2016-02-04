Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Senior couple inside new home during coffee break, Elderly couple talking while standing near window with cups of coffee
Happy mature couple window shopping in the city on a sunny day
Cute little girl with microphone posing in front of mirror indoors
Nurse walking next to a patient with IV drip
Joyful happy couple dancing together
Doctor and patient. Elderly woman and her doctor going upstairs
New technology is helpful in the hospital
Senior woman with hair loss problem near mirror

See more

1650659770

See more

1650659770

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130887570

Item ID: 2130887570

Senior couple inside new home during coffee break, Elderly couple talking while standing near window with cups of coffee

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5389 × 3593 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

JU.STOCKER

JU.STOCKER