Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Senior couple doing video call with mobile phone on sailboat during summer vacation - Focus on faces - Black and white editing
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3485 × 2323 pixels • 11.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG