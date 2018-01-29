Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Senior art teacher focusing on still object to create pencil drawing on paper canvas on easel while sitting at table. Retired elederly man feeling inspired with professional drawing tools.
Portrait of young male waitress serving coffee to customer in the cafe.(soft and selective focus)
Middle aged man sitting in a cafe
Mature businessman reading document in kitchen
Dinner outside. Joyful old man searching on the Internet while drinking wine in a restaurant
African American businessman using his smartphone while working remotely from a modern coffee shop. Space for text.
Modern technology. Wistful attractive mature man sitting at the restaurant while typing on laptop and enjoying wine
Being happy. Cheerful male person keeping smile on his face while sitting in cafe and typing message

See more

1178880049

See more

1178880049

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129282159

Item ID: 2129282159

Senior art teacher focusing on still object to create pencil drawing on paper canvas on easel while sitting at table. Retired elederly man feeling inspired with professional drawing tools.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio