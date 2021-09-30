Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102429308
Selective focus yellow flower of Hibiscus, Rosemallows is a genus of flowering plants in the mallow family, The genus is quite large comprising several hundred species, Natural floral background.
W
By Wut_Moppie
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arborescentasiabackgroundbeautifulbloomblossombotanybrightcolorcolorfulculturedecorationdecorativeexcellentflorafloralflowerfoliagefreshgardengreenhibiscusleafleavesmallownaturalnatureorangeornamentalpeachpestlepetalpinkplantpollenredrosaroseshrubsinensisspringstamensummertendertreetropicalvibrantwhitewoodyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist