Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Selective focus and wonderful multicolor macro closeup of Aechmea fasciata flower,species of flowering plant in the Bromeliaceae family. Commonly called the silver vase or urn plant,
native to Brazil
Formats
7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG