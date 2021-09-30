Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088978451
Selective Focus Tang Yuan or Wedang Ronde Jahe is Glutinous Rice Balls with Ginger and Palm Sugar Syrup. Popular as Tangyuan in Chinese Culture, Eat at Dongzhi Festival, Imlek and New Year
Purbalingga, Purbalingga Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Z
By ZahyMaulana
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist