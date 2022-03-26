Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Selective focus shot on white PVC plastic water tap. Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC is one of world’s most widely produced synthetic polymer of plastic and has been around longer than most plastics.
Formats
2721 × 3710 pixels • 9.1 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
733 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
367 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG