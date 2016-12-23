Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Selective focus of Helleborus niger flower in garden, Christmas rose or black hellebore is an evergreen perennial flowering plant in the buttercup family Ranunculaceae, Nature floral background.
Formats
5622 × 3748 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG