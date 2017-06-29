Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Selective focus of green tea mousse cake menu with crackers crumbles top with Japanese matcha powder on wooden table background. Eatable recipe international food cafe coffee bakery dessert concept.
Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG