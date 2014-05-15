Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Selective focus front wheel of bicycle with blurred architecture features traditional canal houses, Old vintage classic bike with rust parked on the bridge in Amsterdam, Netherlands land of bicycles.
Formats
6138 × 4092 pixels • 20.5 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG