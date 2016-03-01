Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Selective focus. Family look, swimwear outfit. Young pregnant mother with a girl by the indoor pool. Mom and daughter are preparing to swim. Girls having fun and relaxed by swimming pool.
sexy young womenin the swimming pool with blue water
sexy young womenin the swimming pool with blue water
sexy young women in the swimming pool with blue water
Woman in bikini and her boyfriend with refreshing cocktails near swimming pool on sunny day. Happy young couple, space for text
sexy young womenin the swimming pool with blue water
Young couple by the pool
Woman in bikini drinking coconut milk by the pool

See more

1125119960

See more

1125119960

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133658729

Item ID: 2133658729

Selective focus. Family look, swimwear outfit. Young pregnant mother with a girl by the indoor pool. Mom and daughter are preparing to swim. Girls having fun and relaxed by swimming pool.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3474 × 5204 pixels • 11.6 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergii Sobolevskyi

Sergii Sobolevskyi