Image
Selective focus, close up look of keripik singkong or cassava chips. Typical snack from Java, Indonesia. Made from thinly sliced cassava, deep fried method. Served in white bowl.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2057726564

Stock Photo ID: 2057726564

Photo Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

Nidya Y. Widyanto