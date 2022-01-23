Images

selective focus, bokeh shooting mode. 23.01.2022 turkey istanbul: domestic and foreign tourists walking for shopping on istiklal street during heavy snowfall. people wearing coronavirus masks
turkey: NALLI MESCİT MOSQUE in CAĞALOĞLU, one of the oldest districts of Istanbul. wonderful sky and minaret
01.01.2022: Turkey: istanbul eminonu. navy blue mini car and mannequin standing in front of blank white sign. selective focus
01.01.2022: Turkey: istanbul eminonu. Red mini car and mannequin standing in front of blank white sign. selective focus
Seagulls that people feed on street bagels in Istanbul become friends with people. selective focus

Item ID: 2133488361

  • 3648 × 2432 pixels • 12.2 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

gene emrah

gene emrah