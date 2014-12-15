Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Selective focus of beautiful branches of pink Cherry blossoms on the tree under blue sky. Beautiful Sakura flowers during spring season in the park. Nature floral background.
Flower King Tiger-sakura , Paya serkrong Nan Thailand In Kunsatran. Choose soft focus, beautiful
Plum Tree Blossom
Spring Cherry blossoms, pink flowers.
cherry blossoms sakura Japan
beautiful flowers on a tree in spring
Cherry Blossoms on Blue Background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133018937

Item ID: 2133018937

Selective focus of beautiful branches of pink Cherry blossoms on the tree under blue sky. Beautiful Sakura flowers during spring season in the park. Nature floral background.

Formats

  • 4164 × 2771 pixels • 13.9 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Regina M art

Regina M art