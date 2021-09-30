Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083834075
Selective focus of banknote, money, calculator, and notebook on wooden background.Back to school concept, new year, budget, income, saving, 401k, financial,
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractaccountingbackgroundbannerbudgetscalculatorcalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchristmascovid-19currencydecemberdecorationdesigneveeventfestivegiftglittergoldgoldengreetinghappyhappy new yearholidayinvestmentinvitationlatest updatelightmerrynewnew yearnumberpartyposterrefinancesaleseasonshinysignsparkletemplatetextwinterworkxmasyear
Categories: Business/Finance, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist