Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101446715
Selective candid Focus Asian beautiful female doctor smiling with headsets, sitting, monitoring and working with colleagues in hospital to advise online telemedicine to patients with service mind
A
By Ann Rodchua
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbusinessbusycallcheckupcommunicationcomputerconferenceconnectionconsultationconversationdiseasedoctorfemalegroupheadsethealthcarehospitalinternetlaptoplearninglookingmanmedicalmedicinemeetingoccupationofficeonlinepatientpeoplepharmaceuticalphysicianprofessionalremoteseniorservicesittingteamteamworktechnologytelecommutingtelehealthtelemedicinetreatmentvideoviruswomanworking
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist