Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A selection of organic vegetables including peppers, red cabbage, spring onions, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms shot in a studio isolated on a white background.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

46937512

Stock Photo ID: 46937512

A selection of organic vegetables including peppers, red cabbage, spring onions, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms shot in a studio isolated on a white background.

Photo Formats

  • 5120 × 3413 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Darren Baker

Darren Baker