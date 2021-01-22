Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080913506
SELANGOR, MALAYSIA -JANUARY 22, 2021: Underground precast concrete box culvert drain under construction at the construction site. It is used to channel storm water to prevent flash floods.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boxchannelcivilconcreteconstructioncontractorculvertdesigndischargedraindrainageductsengineeringexcavationfabricateflashfloodflowgradientgravityindustryinstalllaylevelmanufacturingmonsoonpipepondprecastproductionrainreinforcedretentionriverrunoffshapesitesquarestoragestormstorm watersupplysystemtrenchtrenchesu-shapeundergroundwaterwaterwayworkers
Categories: Miscellaneous, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist