SEDGEFIELD, COUNTY DURHAM - MARCH 1ST 2022: Sedgefield's traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake day ball game returns and gets underway for the first time since Covid cancelled it back in 2021.
1647661594

1647661594

2143885939

Item ID: 2143885939

Important information

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

JordanCrosby

JordanCrosby