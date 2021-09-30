Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082570835
a section of forest after deforestation, the concept of deforestation. A pile of wooden logs, cut down and stacked. Cut branches and tree trunks after the destruction of the forest
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
A
By AntonSAN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbarkbrowncirclecloseupcolor imagecross sectioncutcuttingdeforestationdestructionecologyenvironmentenvironmental damagefirewoodforestforestrygreenhorizontalindustryloglumber industrymaterialnaturalnatureoldoutdoorpatternphotographypineplantremovalringrootroughsectionstackstumptexturetimbertimberingtreetree stumptree trunktrunkwoodwood - materialwoodenwoodlandwoodpile
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist