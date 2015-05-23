Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Secret Garden up in the mountain and in the middle of the jungle in Koh Samui Thailand, tropical and exotic oriental background, old statues in nature.
Nice pink big bird Greater Flamingo, Phoenicopterus ruber
Turin, Italy - November 19, 2006: Pigeons bathing in the stream of the rock garden in the Valentino Park.
Group of dolls on natural background
Autumn forest with creek
Waterfall and a pond with clear water in the Beach park. Antalya, Turkey.
London, UK - February 23, 2019: People walking inside Kyoto Garden in Holland Park on a sunny spring day. Kyoto Garden, a Japanese garden, was donated by the Chamber of Commerce of Kyoto in 1991.
Ancient stone statues in Secret Buddhism Magic Garden, Koh Samui, Thailand. A place for relaxation and meditation.

See more

508087153

See more

508087153

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126581292

Item ID: 2126581292

Secret Garden up in the mountain and in the middle of the jungle in Koh Samui Thailand, tropical and exotic oriental background, old statues in nature.

Formats

  • 7764 × 5176 pixels • 25.9 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zarkobg

Zarkobg