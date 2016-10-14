Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Seasoning salt, mixed kitchen salt, turmeric powder, ground coriander, onion powder, ground ginger, mustard, white pepper, celery, chopped parsley, cumin, chili peppers isolated on white
Formats
4876 × 3487 pixels • 16.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 715 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG