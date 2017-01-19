Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Seared Springbok game fillet, on brussels-sprouts and cole, with chitaki mushrooms and a vigniarette dressing on a white plate and a white table.
Photo Formats
2912 × 4014 pixels • 9.7 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
725 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
363 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.