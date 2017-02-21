Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Searching for new sources of inspiration online. Shot of a group of businesspeople working together on a laptop in an office.
African caucasian ethnicity businessmen party leaders shaking hands greeting each other starting negotiations meeting at board room. Multiracial staff take part at seminar coach and boss handshaking
Group of people working
Senior leader giving advice speech to team members. Creative business people meeting at table in modern office. Multicultural business team.
Businessman standind for present the project with team, Portrait business leader concept, 20-30 year old, vintage tone
Confident Latin boss listening to employees report at meeting
Meeting and planning of working as a team together of Asian people and foreigners at white meeting room. Concept of working together as a team.
Indian businesswoman leader give team members printed materials for review and analysis. Boss presenting to corporate partners new project plan, business strategy documents papers at meeting concept

See more

1770073607

See more

1770073607

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129308421

Item ID: 2129308421

Searching for new sources of inspiration online. Shot of a group of businesspeople working together on a laptop in an office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6114 × 4348 pixels • 20.4 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 711 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 356 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A