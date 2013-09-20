Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Seamless tile pattern of ancient ceramic tiles. You can create an arbitrary image size by simply concatenating several of these images together. Each edge of this image matches with the opposite edge.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

43927201

Stock Photo ID: 43927201

Seamless tile pattern of ancient ceramic tiles. You can create an arbitrary image size by simply concatenating several of these images together. Each edge of this image matches with the opposite edge.

Photo Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Manuel Fernandes

Manuel Fernandes