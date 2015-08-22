Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Seamless tile pattern of ancient ceramic tiles. You can create an arbitrary image size by simply concatenating several of these images together. Each edge of this image matches with the opposite edge.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

43927186

Stock Photo ID: 43927186

Seamless tile pattern of ancient ceramic tiles. You can create an arbitrary image size by simply concatenating several of these images together. Each edge of this image matches with the opposite edge.

Photo Formats

  • 3462 × 1118 pixels • 11.5 × 3.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 323 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 162 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Manuel Fernandes

Manuel Fernandes

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.