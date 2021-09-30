Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084553061
Seamless texture of red cement old wall a rough surface, with space for text, for a background.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitectureartbackdropbackgroundblackblockbrickbrickworkbrownbuildingcementclaycloseupcolorconcreteconstructiondecordecorationdesigndirtyexteriorfacadegrungematerialnaturalnatureoldorangepatternplasterredretrorockroughseamlesssolidstonestructuresurfacetexturetexturedtileurbanvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist