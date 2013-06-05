Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Sea turtle carcass on a beach, killed by the large nets that fishermen use to pull in catches of fish also trap and kill rare endangered sea turtles.
Photo Formats
2000 × 1500 pixels • 6.7 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.