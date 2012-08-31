Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sea food. Pieces of red fish - trout, salmon with vegetables in a pan in a frozen flight. Isolated on black background. Restaurant, hotel, cookbook, recipes. Advertising, banner.
sea ​​or ocean food. Frying in a pan of salmon, with vegetables. Useful and tasty food. Culinary and gastronomy. Freezing in motion. On a black background, horizontal photo.
Close-up, chef preparing vegetables in a skillet frying them. Hotel business and the menu in restaurants, the book of recipes. On a black background
The professional chef toss up raw chicken legs with mix of vegetables above the frying pan on black background. Backstage of cooking grilled meat for dinner. Frozen motion. Asian cuisine.
Chef hand tossed chopped pork or beef with mix of vegetables in frying pan on black background. Backstage of cooking grilled meat for dinner. Food concept. Frozen motion. Traditional asian cuisine.
The professional chef toss up raw chicken legs with asparagus above the frying pan on black background. Backstage of cooking grilled meat for dinner. Frozen motion. Asian cuisine.
sea ​​or ocean food. Roasting in a pan of salmon, with salted parsley. Useful and tasty food. Culinary and gastronomy. Freezing in motion. On a black background, horizontal photo.
Chef preparing vegetables on a dark background on a grill pan

See more

1226364715

See more

1226364715

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137411915

Item ID: 2137411915

Sea food. Pieces of red fish - trout, salmon with vegetables in a pan in a frozen flight. Isolated on black background. Restaurant, hotel, cookbook, recipes. Advertising, banner.

Formats

  • 8256 × 4644 pixels • 27.5 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton27

Anton27