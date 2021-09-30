Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097073972
Sea buckthorn is used to treat heart disease, skin conditions, edema (inflammation), and other conditions. In food products, sea buckthorn berries are used to make jellies, juices, purees and sauces
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundberrybranchbuckthornbunchbushclose-upcolor imagefoodfreshfruitgreengroupharvesthealth care and medicinehealthyhealthy eatingheapherbherbalingredientisolatedjuicylarge group of objectsleafmanymedicinenatureno peopleorangeorange colororganicoutdoorsphotographyplantrawripeseasea buckthornsea-buckthornseasontastythorntree branchverticalvitaminvitamin cwhiteyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist