Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Sculptures in Sri Mariamman Temple. The oldest Hindu temple in Singapore. Built in 1827 along Telok Ayer Street in the Chinatown district. It is a National Monument
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

31561591

Stock Photo ID: 31561591

Sculptures in Sri Mariamman Temple. The oldest Hindu temple in Singapore. Built in 1827 along Telok Ayer Street in the Chinatown district. It is a National Monument

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jeremy Wee