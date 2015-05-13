Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Sculptures in Sri Mariamman Temple. The oldest Hindu temple in Singapore. Built in 1827 along Telok Ayer Street in the Chinatown district. It is a National Monument
Photo Formats
2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG