Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094482299
sculpture on the facade of the building, bas-relief of a human head with an owl on the house
St Petersburg, Russia
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiquearchitectureartbackgroundbaroquebas reliefbeautifulbuildingcityculturedaydecorationdesigndetailseuropeexteriorfacadefamousheritagehistorichistoricalhistoryhouselandmarkmonumentmuseumoldoutdoorpalacepetersburgreligionreligiousrenaissancerococorussiarussiansaint petersburgsculpturesightseeingststatuestonestreetstyletourismtowntraditionaltravelvintage
Similar images
More from this artist